Advertisement

Three charged in credit card fraud case

Three alleged repeat offenders are facing charges after Panama City Police said they used...
Three alleged repeat offenders are facing charges after Panama City Police said they used counterfeit credit cards to buy things.(WBKO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three alleged repeat offenders are facing charges after Panama City Police said they used counterfeit credit cards to buy things.

Police said Marion Jones, 23, from Columbus, Georgia; Keshon Corbin, 27, from Reynolds, Georgia; and Jermaine Ousley, 30, were all detained for questioning after allegedly making more than $5,000 worth of purchases multiple days in a row.

Detectives said evidence and video footage from the store the suspects allegedly went to helped them find them in a rental box truck. After searching the vehicle, officials said they found a loaded Taurus 9mm gun and multiple fake credit cards. Officials said they bought the fake cards from an unknown person.

Jones was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Corbin was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Ousley was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for help identifying suspects
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains

Latest News

Transportation officials said they plan to repair the minimal damage the bridge does have at...
Minimal damage to DuPont Bridge after being hit by a barge
It's cold outside and it's expected to get colder, and that's a big concern for local marine...
Tips on how to help marine life during the cold-weather season
Malone High School Teacher Leanna Hataway is this week's Golden Apple Award winner.
Golden Apple Award Winner: Leanna Hataway
This week's Golden Apple Award winner is a language arts teacher for ninth and twelfth grade...
Golden Apple Winner- Leanna Hataway
A mobile home went up in flames in Gaskin Wednesday evening, but firefighters with Walton...
Gaskin fire claims home; everyone out safe