Three charged in credit card fraud case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three alleged repeat offenders are facing charges after Panama City Police said they used counterfeit credit cards to buy things.

Police said Marion Jones, 23, from Columbus, Georgia; Keshon Corbin, 27, from Reynolds, Georgia; and Jermaine Ousley, 30, were all detained for questioning after allegedly making more than $5,000 worth of purchases multiple days in a row.

Detectives said evidence and video footage from the store the suspects allegedly went to helped them find them in a rental box truck. After searching the vehicle, officials said they found a loaded Taurus 9mm gun and multiple fake credit cards. Officials said they bought the fake cards from an unknown person.

Jones was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Corbin was charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification, and an ongoing scheme to defraud.

Ousley was charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

