Thursday Forecast

It’s a quiet start over NWFL this morning with clear skies on satellite and radar. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead in our forecast today. So grab the shades and something warm to wear out the door this morning.

There’s a seasonal chill in the air as temperatures are starting out in the 30s away from the coast to near 40 on the beaches. The good news is our sunshine today will help warm us up to a more seasonal feel this afternoon. Highs today reach the low 60s! But just as soon as we can get a sunny and seasonal day, changes come by tomorrow.

Another cold front is on approach for the end of the week. Clouds will increase tonight and into tomorrow, with only peeks of sunshine possible. The good news is this front appears to move through without any rain as our atmosphere is just too dry. We’ll only have a 10-20% chance a stray sprinkle tries to develop at the end of the day.

The clouds will prevent our highs from reaching the 60s on Friday, with most falling just shy. In fact, we may see our temperatures reach their peak a bit earlier in the day around lunch. As the front passes through in the afternoon and northwesterly winds take over, many will see temperatures cooling off toward the end of the afternoon and into the night. A very cold air mass will settle in over the weekend.

Lows Saturday and Sunday morning will be below freezing, with 20s inland to near 30 on the coast. The front will kick up a breeze late Friday into Saturday morning and wind chills by Saturday morning will be in the teens and 20s around sunrise! Despite abundant sunshine on Saturday, our highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. We’ll rebound into the upper 50s under the sun on Sunday.

For today, sunny skies with a few wispy upper level clouds toward the day’s end. Highs today top out in the seasonal low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has clouds returning tomorrow with little to no rain as a cold front brings in a big chill for the weekend.

