Trane Technologies celebrates 25th Anniversary, set to hire new employees

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trane Technologies celebrated its 25th anniversary Wednesday afternoon. A luncheon for employees and city officials was held at the company in Lynn Haven.

“We’ve been here 25 years, so this milestone is a testament to the great city of Lynn Haven,” said Plant Manager Dan Hagan.

Hagan said this anniversary celebration is one way to honor the company’s 700 employees. They’re also looking to fill about 70 more positions.

“If you have skill-sets in manufacturing and you’re looking for a different career option than manufacturing, we do also have a direct hire program,” said Hagan.

Trane provides energy efficient climate solutions for companies and residences. Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer said this company is a big part of the community.

“The City of Lynn Haven is vested in Trane and all the future developments that go on here,” said Gainer.

Speaking of future developments, Hagan said their goal is to continue to expand.

“Our focus as a company is by 2030, to reduce one gigaton of carbon emissions at our customers,” said Hagan.

One employee who will be working toward that goal is Gloria Lopez. Lopez has been with Trane since 2011.

“They help their community. They help their employees and it’s just a remarkable job that they do,” said Lopez.

A job that Lynn Haven City leaders said is vital to the economic growth of the area.

If you would like to apply, head over to https://www.acrobluestaffing.com/

