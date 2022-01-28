Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 27th

(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s

2A-1 District Semifinals

Franklin 1 Port St. Joe 9

High School Basketball/Girl’s

Vernon 26 Bethlehem 37

North Bay Haven 43 Walton 40

Destin 16 Paxton 52

Port St. Joe 62 Bay 82

Altha 29 Munroe 60

Holmes 56 Chipley 34

South Walton 51 Ft. Walton Beach 61

Arnold 49 Rutherford 64

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Freeport 45 Holmes 55

Vernon 44 Bethlehem 59

Marianna 39 Mosley 57

North Bay Haven 79 Walton 67

Wakulla 37 Altha 72

Bozeman 68 Rocky Bayou 53

Sneads 41 Malone 63

Destin 45 Paxton 73

Poplar Springs 69 Ponce De Leon 49

