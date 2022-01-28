Area scores and highlights for Thursday, January 27th
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Girl’s
2A-1 District Semifinals
Franklin 1 Port St. Joe 9
High School Basketball/Girl’s
Vernon 26 Bethlehem 37
North Bay Haven 43 Walton 40
Destin 16 Paxton 52
Port St. Joe 62 Bay 82
Altha 29 Munroe 60
Holmes 56 Chipley 34
South Walton 51 Ft. Walton Beach 61
Arnold 49 Rutherford 64
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Freeport 45 Holmes 55
Vernon 44 Bethlehem 59
Marianna 39 Mosley 57
North Bay Haven 79 Walton 67
Wakulla 37 Altha 72
Bozeman 68 Rocky Bayou 53
Sneads 41 Malone 63
Destin 45 Paxton 73
Poplar Springs 69 Ponce De Leon 49
