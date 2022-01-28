Arnold and Mosley set for girl’s soccer district title showdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold and Mosley girl’s soccer teams are getting set for a showdown match with a title on the line!

Those two will meet Friday night in the 5a-2 district championship match. The winner gets a guaranteed state playoff berth, and starts those playoffs at home. The loser, given the rankings both teams have in their region, pretty much guaranteed a state berth as well. Both teams sailing through their district semi’s last night, Arnold beating Rickards 8-zip, taking them to 12-4. Mosley beating Choctaw 7-0, so they’re now 13-3. So the big thing here is not having to travel for the opening playoff match or two, and of course there’s the bragging rights of being the district champ.

“Yeah that goes without saying” Arnold head coach Larry Cecchini told me Thursday. “As nice as it is to get the district championship, I really think our vision is more around just what you said, right, what’s next? And there’s a huge difference between being the number two or three seed, in regions, and being the number five or six seed. And so we’re looking at this district championship not just for the trophy, but for the opportunity to like you said, maybe host a couple of games at home and really making a run at this thing again this year.”

Arnold made it all the way to the 4A state championship match last season, so they’re looking for another long postseason run. Mosley made it to the region Semi’s last year, so they’re hoping to build on that. I asked coach Cecchini to grade his team in terms of where it is at this point of the season, and in the wake of the blowout win over Rickards Wednesday. He said he’d give his team a B

“That (match Wednesday) was the first time we’ve had our full lineup together since the first time we played Mosley back in December. We’ve had various injuries, player absences for reasons, sickness, COVID, things like that. And so that was actually the first night I had them all back together since that last Mosley match up. So it’s kind of ironic there. So that’s the only reason I’d say a B. They need some time together they’re a good group. But they still need that time to gel again. So it will prove to be a definite challenge for us tomorrow. (Friday)”

That match set for 7 at Gavlak.

