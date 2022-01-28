Bay Co. Chamber of Commerce researching appointed vs. elected school superintendent

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should Bay County’s school superintendent be elected or appointed? That’s a topic the Bay County Chamber of Commerce is researching.

Chamber officials tell us elevating the county’s school system became a priority after an air force study. Turns out, Bay District Schools ranks 156 out of the air force’s 157 bases worldwide when it comes to the education system. That’s important because it’s a big factor in where airmen want to be stationed. They said it’s not just important for the military, but all areas of industry in bay county.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce’s mission statement is to be a community leader while embracing Bay County’s opportunities and challenges. One way they say they’re doing that is working towards elevating the county’s school system throughout 2022.

“So we chose a few topics to take a look at, of which the superintendent position was one of them,” Military Affairs Committee Chairman Chris Moore said.

The school superintendent is currently elected every four years. Now, chamber officials want to research other options.

“We want to explore our other options and what are possible options and that includes elected versus appointed,” said Moore.

Moore said there’s a simple way of looking at what elected versus appointed means.

“Elected is self-explanatory. People run as politicians for a school board superintendent position,” said Moore.

With an appointed or hired school superintendent, Moore said they’ll go on a nationwide search.

“We take a look at the best professional that has a proven track record and has the ability and shown the ability to manage the tens of millions, sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars that are required because there is a very big business component to that,” said Moore.

Out of all 50 states, Moore said only two states still elect school superintendents. Florida is one of them.

“So, less than 1% of all superintendents in the nation are elected. So, there’s a trend towards appointed or professionally hired superintendents,” said Moore.

The chamber is researching from national, state, and regional sources.

“I’d rather not go into the actual data sources because it’s being turned over to our government affairs committee, which will do the deep dive on it, produce the reports, cite the sources, etc,” said Moore.

Sources he said will help them find the best option.

“The people really deserve the best education that we can provide as a community and this is what this is all about right now and why we’re doing our research and due diligence,” said Moore.

But the chamber can only recommend the option they like best. The decision is ultimately up to the school district that initiates the process, then county commissioners will vote on a final decision.

“We’re simply doing the research and we want to get it out to our constituency. The businesses of Bay County who are responsible for hiring and bringing new talent in. Panama City is absolutely in a boom right now and those civilian employees, those military employees, they look for ways to do that. But we have not made a decision on anything. We’re going to offer it out to the public and allow them to make some decisions, the school board to make their decisions on that based on empirical data,” said Moore.

NewsChannel 7 was told Bay District School Superintendent Bill Husfelt was out of town Thursday and not available for an interview, but in a statement, Husfelt said “the chamber has every right to pursue whatever changes to the process they deem appropriate.”

Moore said there’s no specific timeline on their research, but they hope to be finished by the summer.

