FDOT holds public forum for Back Beach Road widening project

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Parkway, or as locals know it as Back Beach Road, will soon be widened.

The Florida Department of Transportation held a public forum Thursday night. Officials answered questions, comments, and concerns from residents on the proposed improvements. The plan is to widen Back Beach Road from four to six lanes and add additional sidewalks and bicycle lanes. The proposed widening would run from Mandy Lane to the Hathaway bridge.

FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said the biggest concerns they heard was whether people’s property will be impacted, issues like additional noise, increased traffic, construction, and access.

“We need their input to make sure what we’re designing meets the needs of the public in this area. So, every opportunity we have to get comments from the public, answer their questions, and make sure they have all the information they need as we finish up the study or the design because we still have to finish this design. We’re not finished. Public input is essential for us to make sure we are creating the best possible roadway and the most convenient roadway and the safest roadway,” said Satter.

The project’s goal is to reduce congestion and improve safety. Satter said the design phase is 60% complete and will wrap up towards the end of the year. The project is broken down into three segments. Construction on the first two phases is expected to start in the Spring of 2023.

