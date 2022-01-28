Florida-based foundation discusses how we can educate children on child sex trafficking dangers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the Boca Raton, Florida based KidSafe Foundation shares details on their new online StayKidSafe! Program, which is available free to schools around the country. Florida has mandated that all K-12 students receive Child Trafficking Prevention Education, and KidSafe is a veteran non-profit that provides the most age and developmentally-appropriate program for teachers to use in their classrooms.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna Lemair spoke with Co-founder Cherie Benjoseph about what parents and educators need to know.

