Fort Walton Beach shooting injures teenager

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fort Walton Beach Police are on the hunt for information about a shooting that left a teenager injured.

Police said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, a shooting happened on the Cinco Bayou Bridge in the southbound lanes. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while driving. He is reportedly being treated for the injury.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Boucher with the police department at 850-833-9549 or eboucher@fwb.org.

