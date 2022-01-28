Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach shooting injures teenager

Fort Walton Beach Police are on the hunt for information about a shooting that left a teenager...
Fort Walton Beach Police are on the hunt for information about a shooting that left a teenager injured.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fort Walton Beach Police are on the hunt for information about a shooting that left a teenager injured.

Police said just before 5 p.m. Thursday, a shooting happened on the Cinco Bayou Bridge in the southbound lanes. They said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while driving. He is reportedly being treated for the injury.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Boucher with the police department at 850-833-9549 or eboucher@fwb.org.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for help identifying suspects
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire

Latest News

Sneads Elementary and Marianna K-8 celebrated Literacy Week by dressing up to encourage reading.
Jackson County Schools celebrate Literacy Week
Specialty coffee lovers rejoice. There's a new coffee bar in Panama City and it's in a very...
Caffe Del Mundo opens in the Cove
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University in Tallahassee is the...
FSU building could qualify as “sick building” due to mold, radon
The 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex was...
PCB Sports Complex praised for economic impact in sports tourism