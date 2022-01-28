Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a cloudy start on satellite. But we won’t have much if any rain chance under the clouds today.

The clouds are keeping our temperatures a bit more in check this morning, yet still chilly enough for an extra layer. We’ll get the day started in the 40s. A cold front is on approach for the late day forecast. But before it passes through we should manage to get highs into the upper 50s near 60 degrees this afternoon.

The front will pass through from northwest to southeast in the Panhandle toward the late afternoon. We’ll see it start to clear our skies out at the end of the day, especially for those west of Hwy231. Skies may not clear east of Hwy231 until after sunset.

Winds by the late afternoon will start to crank up as the front passes by our western counties. It’ll start out fairly quiet this morning, but by the end of the day we may see 15-20mph winds from the northwest as the front moves through. Again, those east of Hwy231 may not get into the breezy conditions until after sunset.

But once you start feeling the breezy northwesterly winds, we’ll start to see colder conditions move in. In fact, some of those west of Hwy231 may finish the day in the low 50s after reaching upper 50s in the early afternoon.

We’ll see temperatures plummet tonight as the colder air continues to filter in. Lows tonight will reach the mid 20s inland to near 30 on the coast. But when you factor in the stiff breeze tomorrow around 15mph, it’ll feel more like the upper teens inland in spots to low to mid 20s near the coast. A wind chill advisory has been issued for NWFL for tomorrow morning.

It’s best to protect any susceptible plants and bring the outdoor pets in tonight, limiting your own exposure to the cold tomorrow morning as well. The winds gradually back off throughout the day on Saturday, but highs only reach up into the 40s under sunshine.

The cold keeps on coming into Saturday night, with lighter winds temperatures will get even colder by Sunday morning. Lows reach the low 20s inland to near 30 on the coast. Inland communities will want to protect exposed pipes for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunshine warms us back up to near 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy with some sunshine in our western counties toward the end of the day. Breezy winds pick up at the end of the day with highs in the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a bone chilling day for Saturday with rebounding temperatures on Sunday under sunny skies all weekend.

