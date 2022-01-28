Advertisement

FSU building could qualify as “sick building” due to mold, radon

Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University in Tallahassee is the...
Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University in Tallahassee is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University in Tallahassee is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.

The 129-page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure, and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the Sandels Building.

The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years.

According to the Florida State University officials, because the environmental review is still in progress, speaking about verification or remediation at this point would be premature.

They also say their facilities team has contracted out to experts to conduct a “thorough environmental review of the building, which will include a comprehensive measurement of radon levels.”

FSU officials also said cleaning of the air ducts in the building began last fall and are expected to be completed this semester. An environmental contractor is conducting air sampling and inspections before and after the cleaning process.

A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the University, but not yet delivered as it could contain personal health information.

A request for an interview has so far gone unfulfilled.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
Five people were recently arrested after Panama City Beach Police say they allegedly sold...
Five arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for help identifying suspects
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies release a photo of a knit cap they say was found with human...
Deputies release new photo of cap found with skeletal remains
Mobile home on Wilderness Road, Eastpoint.
New details, after two children died in an overnight house fire

Latest News

Sneads Elementary and Marianna K-8 celebrated Literacy Week by dressing up to encourage reading.
Jackson County Schools celebrate Literacy Week
Specialty coffee lovers rejoice. There's a new coffee bar in Panama City and it's in a very...
Caffe Del Mundo opens in the Cove
The 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex was...
PCB Sports Complex praised for economic impact in sports tourism
Fort Walton Beach Police are on the hunt for information about a shooting that left a teenager...
Fort Walton Beach shooting injures teenager