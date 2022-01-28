FSU building could qualify as “sick building” due to mold, radon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University in Tallahassee is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.

The 129-page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure, and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the Sandels Building.

The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years.

According to the Florida State University officials, because the environmental review is still in progress, speaking about verification or remediation at this point would be premature.

They also say their facilities team has contracted out to experts to conduct a “thorough environmental review of the building, which will include a comprehensive measurement of radon levels.”

FSU officials also said cleaning of the air ducts in the building began last fall and are expected to be completed this semester. An environmental contractor is conducting air sampling and inspections before and after the cleaning process.

A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the University, but not yet delivered as it could contain personal health information.

A request for an interview has so far gone unfulfilled.

