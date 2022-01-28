Advertisement

Jackson County Schools celebrate Literacy Week

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Center for Education Statistics shows 17% of Jackson County residents lack basic literacy skills, and that makes celebrating literacy this week even more important.

The state of Florida is celebrating Literacy Week, and Jackson County Schools have joined in.

“This year, as we do every year, they have a theme for Celebrate Literacy Week, and it’s ‘launch into literacy, blast off into new worlds,’” Sneads Elementary School librarian Tammy Bragg said.

Sneads Elementary and Marianna K-8 are just a few schools participating, and have spent their week dressing up to encourage students to read.

“Each day we’ve had different dress-up days,” Marianna K-8 media specialist Ashley Johnson explained. “Monday we were too cool for school, Tuesday we were wild about reading, we had camo and we had kids in animal print. Wednesday we were ready to read so we wore red, today is the 100th day, so we have a lot of people dressed up like they’re 100.”

However, Literacy Week isn’t just about reading books and having fun. We’re told reading from a young age helps improve literacy for years to come. Multiple school librarians said making reading fun for kids helps them in their future classes.

“Literacy, it’s just involved in everything,” Johnson said. “When they take math tests now, they have so much they have to read, with science tests, so much they have to read with their science, so we want to promote literacy in a fun way that will still make them able to read all of those things.”

Promoting literacy even helps kids into adulthood.

“We try to foster the love of reading because it’s going to be a skill that’s going to help them in every subject area and obviously as they move ahead in their careers, life, whatever, you know, reading is our foundation,” Bragg added.

Officials say they hope this week not only encourages kids to read, but parents to read with their kids as well. After the week ends, kids can continue making reading fun by participating in the county’s reading fair, or doing activities with the Jackson County libraries.

