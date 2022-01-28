Advertisement

Local law enforcement share tips to avoid car burglaries

Burglary from cars
Burglary from cars(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes it’s as simple as pressing the lock button.

“The majority of our burglaries, I would say that 90% of them are people leaving their doors unlocked,” Captain John Deegins, with Panama City Beach Police Department, said.

Tuesday, roughly a dozen cars in Panama City Beach were broken into.

“When I say broken into, I don’t mean they’re smashing windows. It’s people who have left their doors unlocked and they’re simply pulling on the door handle and the door comes open,” Deegins said.

Two of the cars burglarized had guns left inside, which Deegins said is concerning.

“When the wrong people get hold of a firearm, it’s usually the people that aren’t able to purchase a firearm legally. So, therefore, they’re usually used in other criminal acts.”

But you can help stop this from happening.

“It’s real simple. If you’re carrying a gun in your car, make sure when you come home, you bring it in with you and you keep it in a safe place,” Deegins said.

Firearms aren’t the only things being taken from cars. Thieves are looking for anything from laptops to purses.

Police say there are a few little things you can do to avoid being the next victim. Don’t leave any valuable items out for people to see. Try not to leave your car running while unattended. Most importantly, make sure to lock the doors.

“Talking with friends, family, other community members, I’ve heard people tell me that they do not lock their cars because they’re concerned people are going to break into them anyway and they’re going to break their windows and cause more damage. That is not necessarily true,” Deegins said.

One thing these burglarized vehicles had in common is that not a single one was locked.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending in this case.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
A lot of students have been missing out on school meals because of the pandemic, so the P-EBT...
P-EBT cards to help feed students impacted by the pandemic
Bartholomew Amos Wright is accused of stealing money from his workplace. Warrants are out...
Man wanted after allegedly stealing from workplace
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for public’s help identifying suspects
A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a...
Person of interest announced in 7th grader’s fatal overdose

Latest News

Library Card Interview
Library Card Interview
Signs announcing Señor Frog's restaurant is coming to Panama City Beach
Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach
Bryan Lee Fussell was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases with a credit card.
UPDATE: PCPD identifies fraud suspect with the public’s help
Credit Card Fraud
Panama City Police arrest suspect in credit card fraud case