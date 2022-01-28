Man found guilty in local armed robbery, shooting incident

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County jury took less than 90 minutes to find a man guilty in a February 2020 armed robbery and shooting incident in the city of Springfield.

According to Bay County Courthouse officials, Mark Salmon was found guilty this week of robbery with a firearm and attempted manslaughter for his role in the incident.

Salmon is one of three men charged in this case and the first to go on trial.

Court officials said one of Salmon’s co-defendant’s is actually accused of shooting the victim, now identified as Rodrick Sessions, in the mouth.

According to court testimony, Salmon was armed with a pistol during the event. Prosecutor Frank Sullivan said while he didn’t fire the shot that injured Sessions, or take any money from the victim, Salmon participated in the crime and should be held accountable.

We’re told the defendant took the stand in his defense. Court officials said he told jurors he had stayed in the vehicle during the crime and said he had no clue what had taken place; however, prosecutors then told jurors there were several inconsistencies in Salmon’s testimony.

----------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: May 6, 2020 (5:07 p.m.) -- Springfield Police say they have charged three men in connection to a shooting that happened in Springfield back in February.

According to police, on February 22nd, they responded to a call about a shooting. They say they found two victims at the scene, one with a gunshot wound to the head and the other with blunt force trauma to the face. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified Dwight Barker, 20, of Panama City Beach, Mark Salmon, 21, of Panama City Beach, and Jeremy Leslie, 21, of Lynn Haven as suspects in the case.

Barker, Salmon, and Leslie were all arrested.

Barker was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and attempted felony murder.

Salmon was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, and attempted felony murder.

Leslie was charged with robbery with a firearm, and attempted felony murder.

All three are being held in the Bay County Jail.

These men are also facing charges in connection with a kidnapping and robbery of a man in Panama City Beach on January 31st.

Deputies say they received a 911 call from the victim saying he had been robbed and held against his will by four men.

The victim told deputies four black men wearing masks and armed with guns surrounded his car. The victim said the men, who had Jamaican accents, bound him with tape and drove him in his car to his apartment on Allison Avenue in Panama City Beach.

The victim told deputies three of the men got out of the car after they arrived at his apartment in order to rob him.

he victim said the fourth man waited in the car with him.

The victim said a neighbor walked nearby and saw what was happening which caused the four men to run away and get into a car driven by a fifth suspect.

Deputies say using evidence collected from the scene, one of the suspects was identified as Mark Salmon, 21, from Jamaica. Deputies say Salmon was in the United States illegally. Salmon was arrested on April 15 and admitted to being involved in the robbery and kidnapping.

Deputies also identified Jeremy Leslie, 21, Dwight Barker, 20, and Alex Warren, 21, on April 16 as being involved in the robbery and kidnapping.

Leslie, Barker, and Warren are also from Jamaica and were in the United States illegally according to deputies.

Deputies say all suspects admitted to their roles in the robbery and kidnapping and admitted that multiple firearms were used, along with masks.

Salmon, Leslie, and Warren were charged with armed robbery with a firearm and kidnapping. Barker was charged with armed robbery with a firearm and principal to kidnapping. All four were booked into the Bay County Jail.

Deputies say the fifth suspect has been identified and is believed to be outside of the state of Florida. They say arrest warrants are being obtained for this suspect for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.