Man wanted after allegedly stealing child’s backpack

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police need your help identifying a man they say allegedly stole a child’s backpack from outside a local grocery store.

According to law enforcement, the child put their backpack down outside of the grocery store and went inside. Police said images show the suspect taking the backpack which contained a laptop computer, a Bluetooth speaker and school supplies. Officials said the man was seen leaving the scene in a silver Nissan passenger car.

Lynn Haven Police are looking for this man they said allegedly stole a child's backpack from outside a local grocery store. (LYNN HAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Police in Lynn Haven said the suspect they believe stole the student's backpack left in a silver Nissan passenger car. (LYNN HAVEN POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Lynn Haven Police at (850) 265-4111, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.

