Man wanted after allegedly stealing child’s backpack
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police need your help identifying a man they say allegedly stole a child’s backpack from outside a local grocery store.
According to law enforcement, the child put their backpack down outside of the grocery store and went inside. Police said images show the suspect taking the backpack which contained a laptop computer, a Bluetooth speaker and school supplies. Officials said the man was seen leaving the scene in a silver Nissan passenger car.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Lynn Haven Police at (850) 265-4111, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.
