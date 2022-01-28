Panama City Police arrest suspect in credit card fraud case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect wanted for making fake purchases with a credit card has been arrested after his photo was shown on local media.

Detectives with the Panama City Police Department said they arrested Bryan Lee Fussell,41, on Thursday thanks to tips provided by the public.

Officials said Fussell allegedly used a credit card lost in a local parking lot to buy more than $260 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to detectives, Fussell has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of criminal use of personal identification information and two counts of dealing in stolen property for giving the cigarettes to others.

If you have information about this individual or recognize others in this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3112.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 (6:00 p.m.)

Imagine having your credit card or bank information stolen and abused. Panama City police are asking for the community’s help as they try to identify multiple suspects who did just that.

Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City Police Department.

“We started looking into these cases at the beginning part of December 2021. And all our investigative leads are coming back negative,” Lieutenant Christopher Taylor said.

Now the police are asking for help.

Four individuals are accused of using a fake debit card to spend thousands of dollars at local Walmarts, including those in Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, and Marianna.

“They were able to create fraudulent checks on a real bank account, deposit the money, create a fraudulent debit card, and go make purchases,” Lt. Taylor said.

The second case involves a white man who allegedly used someone else’s credit card to buy more than $250 of cigarettes.

“Somebody may feel that’s insignificant but again, we’re going back to a $260 charge they clearly didn’t have anything to do with,” Lt. Taylor said.

Lieutenant Taylor said the pandemic has made it more difficult to identify criminals because now people are out covering half their faces with masks.

“If you don’t physically know the person, it makes it very difficult sometimes to identify the person without someone saying hey I know this person even though they’re wearing a mask,” Lt. Taylor said.

While keeping an eye out for these individuals, don’t forget to keep an eye on your bank account.

“Check your credit card statements, your debit card statements. If anything is irregular or you’re just not sure about, contact your bank,” Lt. Taylor said.

If you recognize any of the individuals, contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3112.

