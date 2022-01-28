PCB Sports Complex praised for economic impact in sports tourism

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball held at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex was recognized for its economic impact by a major sports tourism publication.

According to a news release from the Panama City Sports Complex, the event was announced as one of the winners for the 2020/2021 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism presented by Traveling Teams. It’s an award given by “Sports Destination Management” an industry-leading publication.

The 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball was held across 19 fields in Bay County including Frank Brown Park and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex and resulted in an economic impact of $22.3 million. Visit Panama City Beach and the Panama City Beach Sports Complex put on the event.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition that further establishes Panama City Beach as an ideal destination for sports tourism,” said Dan Rowe, Visit Panama City Beach president and CEO. “The success of the Panama City Beach Sports Complex continues to play a vital role in the destination’s recovery, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to host this event and showcase our city.”

According to the news release, the Grand Slam World Series of Baseball brought together 544 baseball teams and over 24,000 visitors from Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and South Carolina. Event attendance increased by 134 percent (312 teams) from 2020 to 2021.

All award winners were recognized in a special feature published in the November/December 2021 issue of Sports Destination Management.

