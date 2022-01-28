Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is a few months away from a new restaurant opening.

Señor Frog’s is a Mexican restaurant chain throughout several tropical destinations like the Bahamas and Cancun. This will be their fourth location in the United States and second in Florida. It will be taking the place of what used to be Hang Five on Front Beach Road, just east of Pier Park. Panama City Beach officials say Señor Frog’s has been eyeing a location in the Panhandle for “some time now.”

“You hate to see a locally owned business close, especially a restaurant, but it is exciting when you see someone with such a big name and big following as Señor Frog’s wanting to come to your community,” Debbie Ingram, Communications Director for Panama City Beach, said.

Renovations for the restaurant are underway, with the grand opening set for March.

