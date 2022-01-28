Advertisement

Upcoming Americana concerts at Camp Helen State Park

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mike McKinney and Maggie McKinney, members of Lucky Mud, came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to preview the Americana Concerts at the Lodge at Camp Helen State Park. Courtney Harper, Director of Friends of Camp Helen, also joined us with more details.

The concerts are free and are every other Saturday from January 8-March 5 at 6:00 p.m. This year tickets will be available in advance online at Eventbrite.

The link will be posted to the Friends of Camp Helen website and Facebook page the Saturday before each show.

To learn more details and listen to Lucky Mud, you can watch the full interview above.

