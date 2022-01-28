UPDATE: PCPD identifies fraud suspect with the public’s help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect wanted for making fake purchases with a credit card has been arrested after his photo was shown on local media.

Detectives with the Panama City Police Department say they arrested Bryan Lee Fussell, 41, on Thursday thanks to tips provided by the public.

Officials said Fussell used a credit card lost in a local parking lot to buy more than $260 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store.

According to Detectives, they charged Fussell with fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of criminal use of personal identification information and two counts of dealing in stolen property for giving the cigarettes to others.

If you have information about this individual or recognize others in this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3112.

