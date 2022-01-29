Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

