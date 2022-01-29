Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 28th
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Girl’s high school soccer:
Mosley 2 Arnold 1
Bozeman 0 North Bay Haven 8
Freeport 0 Pensacola Catholic 7
Marianna 0 Maclay 1
Girl’s high school basketball:
Arnold 61 North Bay Haven 25
Altha 56 Sneads 44
Blountstown 43 Liberty 44
Boy’s high school basketball:
Rutherford 50 Bay 51
Bozeman 51 Ponce De Leon 46
Vernon 38 Freeport 77
Altha 60 Sneads 24
Arnold 57 North Bay Haven 62
Blountstown 71 Liberty 63
Malone 71 Graceville 55
Bethlehem 46 Holmes 48
Franklin 84 Wewahitchka 28
Girl’s 2A Region 1 weightlifting meet:
1. Milton
2. Baker
3. Arnold
