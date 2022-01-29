Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, January 28th

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Girl’s high school soccer:

Mosley 2 Arnold 1

Bozeman 0 North Bay Haven 8

Freeport 0 Pensacola Catholic 7

Marianna 0 Maclay 1

Girl’s high school basketball:

Arnold 61 North Bay Haven 25

Altha 56 Sneads 44

Blountstown 43 Liberty 44

Boy’s high school basketball:

Rutherford 50 Bay 51

Bozeman 51 Ponce De Leon 46

Vernon 38 Freeport 77

Altha 60 Sneads 24

Arnold 57 North Bay Haven 62

Blountstown 71 Liberty 63

Malone 71 Graceville 55

Bethlehem 46 Holmes 48

Franklin 84 Wewahitchka 28

Girl’s 2A Region 1 weightlifting meet:

1. Milton

2. Baker

3. Arnold

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

