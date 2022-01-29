Advertisement

Callaway fire department purchases new life saving technology with grant money

A local fire department has new equipment that could help save your life.
A local fire department has new equipment that could help save your life.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local fire department has new equipment that could help save your life.

In a grant given by firehouse subs, officials with the Callaway Fire Department say they bought new battery powered jaws of life machines.

These machines will allow Callaway fire fighters to be faster at getting people out of wrecked vehicles.

“Speed is the big thing,” Lieutenant Chris Sauls said, “so before we would have to set up the hydraulic equipment which takes, you know, a couple minutes to get everything off the truck, get everything set up lines to hoses. Whereas the battery comes right off ready to go, push the start button and it’s ready to rock and roll. So time is really the big key on that.”

The old equipment was operated by hydraulics. The new technology will allow firefighters to get to patients faster as well as being more transportable.

Officials tell us the equipment cost around $30,000 and was paid in full by the grant from firehouse subs.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say a barge struck the DuPont Bridge.
Reports say barge struck DuPont Bridge
A lot of students have been missing out on school meals because of the pandemic, so the P-EBT...
P-EBT cards to help feed students impacted by the pandemic
Bartholomew Amos Wright is accused of stealing money from his workplace. Warrants are out...
Man wanted after allegedly stealing from workplace
Five different suspects, involved in two separate cases, are all wanted by the Panama City...
PCPD asks for public’s help identifying suspects
A person of interest was announced in the case of a 13-year-old student who died from a...
Person of interest announced in 7th grader’s fatal overdose

Latest News

Burglary from cars
Local law enforcement share tips to avoid car burglaries
Library Card Interview
Library Card Interview
Signs announcing Señor Frog's restaurant is coming to Panama City Beach
Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach
Bryan Lee Fussell was arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases with a credit card.
UPDATE: PCPD identifies fraud suspect with the public’s help