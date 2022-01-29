Callaway fire department purchases new life saving technology with grant money

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local fire department has new equipment that could help save your life.

In a grant given by firehouse subs, officials with the Callaway Fire Department say they bought new battery powered jaws of life machines.

These machines will allow Callaway fire fighters to be faster at getting people out of wrecked vehicles.

“Speed is the big thing,” Lieutenant Chris Sauls said, “so before we would have to set up the hydraulic equipment which takes, you know, a couple minutes to get everything off the truck, get everything set up lines to hoses. Whereas the battery comes right off ready to go, push the start button and it’s ready to rock and roll. So time is really the big key on that.”

The old equipment was operated by hydraulics. The new technology will allow firefighters to get to patients faster as well as being more transportable.

Officials tell us the equipment cost around $30,000 and was paid in full by the grant from firehouse subs.

