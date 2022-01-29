Advertisement

JCSO holds quarterly swearing in after 40 new hires

JCSO held their quarterly swearing in ceremony Friday.
JCSO held their quarterly swearing in ceremony Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield has hired more than 40 people since starting his term, and Friday, a few more deputies were sworn in.

When Edenfield took office in January 2021, he decided to begin having quarterly swearing-in ceremonies, and recognize promotions and achievements, as well.

Edenfield said he made it a priority to be aggressive in recruiting new deputies. Now, he has only three open positions of his 70 sworn. He believes being fully staffed keeps both the public and his other deputies safe.

“There are some sheriffs here in our panhandle that are struggling with as much as 14 and 15 percent vacancy rate,” Edenfield said. “So we consider it a blessing that we have new people standing up today and raising their hand and swearing under oath to uphold the laws and the constitution. We’re excited.”

We’re told 15 people, both deputies and dispatchers, were sworn in Friday, and the next swearing-in ceremony will take place in the spring.

