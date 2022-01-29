Master-planned community coming to Mexico Beach

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach is not only rebuilding but growing. More than three years after Hurricane Michael, the look of the small beach town is changing.

New doors are opening in Mexico Beach. It’s a development that Mayor Al Cathey said is needed.

“With the Tyndall rebuild and of course, the devastation that our community endured from the storm (Hurricane Michael), we need housing,” said Cathey.

And housing is what The St. Joe Company is bringing with the development of a new 216-unit apartment community. This will be a part of their larger master-planned community.

“That will have a mix of residential home sites, a walkable town center with a commercial area, townhomes, and apartments,” The St. Joe Company’s Mike Kerrigan said.

Those who live in Mexico Beach have long stressed the importance of keeping the charm and character through the rebuild.

“It’s a very unique area. We wanted to make sure we’re doing things that fit with the fabric of the community there and the lifestyle people enjoy in Mexico Beach,” said Kerrigan.

The master-planned community will sit on 550 acres on the west end of Mexico Beach, near U.S. Highway 98 and the town’s public boat ramp. It’s also about a 12-mile drive to the gates of Tyndall Air Force Base.

“For years now, people at Tyndall, stationed there as well as construction workers, contractors, have always gone out the gate, turned left and gone to Callaway, Parker areas. Once St. Joe builds this housing, they’ll turn right and come be a part of our community,” said Cathey.

A community that Mayor Cathey says he’s protective of.

“We’re not for everyone, but we don’t try to be. We’re satisfied with who we are and I think that we will be very attractive to the families who are looking for what we have to offer,” said Cathey.

While what Mexico Beach has to offer might look like dirt now, the hope is to develop it into something that closes the doors on Hurricane Michael.

The master-planned community has not been named yet. Developers said the townhomes are expected to be complete by the end of the year and the apartments by the end of 2023.

