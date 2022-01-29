McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In January 1989, former Jackson County Sheriff John P. McDaniel was out working on his back porch when he got the call.

“I overheard on the handheld radio I had that Graceville had found two possible homicides,” McDaniel said.

We’re told the bodies of Robert and Kathryn McRae had been found by the child of a neighbor. Graceville Police Department responded first, but McDaniel said he quickly headed toward Graceville to assist.

“[I] went in through the kitchen door, and Mr. and Mrs. McRae had been killed in the kitchen of that house, that big old house,” McDaniel remembered. “Of course, we notified the medical examiner, State Attorneys Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, every agency we needed to be there with us to help with the case.”

However, even with so many agencies working together, no arrests were ever made, and the case didn’t move forward. The case is now cold, and we’re told what happened in the McRae home 33 years ago still haunts law enforcement to this day.

“You know, if you don’t solve any of them, you feel guilty, you hadn’t completed your job, you know that’s part of your job to be able to solve that case,” McDaniel said. “I would pray that would happen, that somebody, the guilty party, would have to answer for that crime.”

Time has continued to move forward after these murders, but McDaniel still hopes he’ll see this case come to a close.

“The McRae case, and any case, every case we had, I wish I could go to the family members and say, ‘I know who did this, and they’re going to pay for it.’

McDaniel said he has even offered to share his knowledge of the case with current law enforcement if they need it.

