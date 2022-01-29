Panama City Beach Sports Complex’s event receives national recognition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has gained some national attention for the economic impact it’s had on the area, bringing in tens of millions of dollars.

The complex brings in millions every year, but the 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball held last year, was just recognized by Sports Destination Management as a Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism for the Year.

Officials with the complex say the recognition puts a spotlight on how it benefits the community.

“We’ve enjoyed just the success of this brand new facility. And our goal is to drive that economic impact not just during the Summertime. But in the offseason, like the spring and fall. So bringing tournaments in soccer, baseball, softball, to help fill our hotels, fill the restaurant and let everyone come down and enjoy this beautiful beach,” Jamie Cox, Panama City Beach Sports Complex General Manager, said.

With the successful year, several local businesses benefited.

“Every team raves about all the different restaurants and different excursions then going to the Summertime,” Cox said.

When teams arrive, Allen Cotton with Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, sees his restaurants’ numbers go up.

“Well, we try and be like a family-friendly sports bar. You know the adults can come in and watch the games, and a lot of the kids will come in and want to watch the games also. We’ve had a good impact from the teams and the tournaments going on at the new sports complex,” Cotton said.

Business is calm here at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s of PCB. But this time next week, it can be increasingly booming as a new tournament is set to come to not only the sports complex but here in the local community.

“A lot of that depends on how many people are here for a specific tournament, but we can see a definite bump in our business, probably about 20% over last year’s number and the year before’s number,” Cox said.

The complex will be holding several events in the next few weeks.

Next week, the complex will host the Visit Panama City Beach College Baseball Classic.

Gulf Coast State College is helping host 16 of the top junior college teams in the country.

