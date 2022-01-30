Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 29th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Women’s Basketball -

Gulf Coast State College 73 Tallahassee Community College 63

Northwest Florida State College 54 Pensacola State 36

JUCO Men’s Basketball -

Gulf Coast State College 65 Tallahassee Community College 57

Northwest Florida State College 54 Pensacola State 50

NCAA Men’s Basketball -

Virginia Tech 85 Florida State 72

3A Division 1 Boys Soccer District Tournament

Walton Braves 2 North Bay Haven Buccaneers 1

Walton will play Pensacola Catholic next week for the 3A District 1 Championship.

