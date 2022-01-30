Area scores and highlights for Saturday, January 29th
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Women’s Basketball -
Gulf Coast State College 73 Tallahassee Community College 63
Northwest Florida State College 54 Pensacola State 36
JUCO Men’s Basketball -
Gulf Coast State College 65 Tallahassee Community College 57
Northwest Florida State College 54 Pensacola State 50
NCAA Men’s Basketball -
Virginia Tech 85 Florida State 72
3A Division 1 Boys Soccer District Tournament
Walton Braves 2 North Bay Haven Buccaneers 1
Walton will play Pensacola Catholic next week for the 3A District 1 Championship.
