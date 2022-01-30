Advertisement

Hardware store provides insight on popular items as temps drop

By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida is experiencing a cold spell.

As temperatures plummet into the thirties, it’s important to know what things you should buy to keep your home warm during this time of year.

Flagala Hardware sheds light on what customers are purchasing as the cold continues to affect the community.

“Heaters, propane gas for a lot of the space heaters, RVs, trailers, [and] weather stripping for around the windows,” said Flagala Hardware Manager Matt Coleman. “If you go and feel the windows of your house that’s more than ten years old, you’ll be able to tell where the drafts are, and you’ll be surprised about how much heat you lose through those holes.”

Coleman also recommended that folks check up on their house appliances and neighbors.

He stressed that you don’t want carbon monoxide poisoning from a leaking appliance or an extension cord that isn’t supposed to be used.

Space heaters are currently out of stock at the store due to increased demand and supply chain issues.

