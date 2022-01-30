Advertisement

Local vendors, shoppers learn to weather the cold

Fresh fruit is being displayed at a farmer's market in Panama City.
Fresh fruit is being displayed at a farmer's market in Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida isn’t known for its cold temperatures and Panama City residents aren’t loving it.

Local shoppers and business people bundled up to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables at the St. Andrew’s Farmers Market on Saturday.

“It’s cold, and that’s why I’m bundled up,” said local customer Cherie Crim. “But I knew I had to come out today. I get all of my fresh fruits and vegetables from here.”

Crim is also bearing the cold because she wants to support local businesses.

“They taste so much better than what you get at the store and I really enjoy supporting the local community as well,” Crim said.

Local farmers are grateful for the business since more people are opting to stay indoors.

“It kind of, you know, went down for two weeks cause last week was cold too and today is colder, so it’s been slow for two weeks,” said local farmer Delia Weslowski.

Despite this, Weslowski finds ways to make the most of it.

“Believe it or not we have a radio all the time and we move around constantly and we dance,” Weslowski said. “Our customers are like, “that’s pretty good to warm up!”

Vendors are looking forward to welcoming customers next weekend for a day filled with fresh food and fun.

