American Legion Post 402 holds remembrance ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The American Legion Post 402 hosted a remembrance ceremony Sunday afternoon. The ceremony honored four men who lost their lives aboard the USAT Dorchester on February 3, 1943.

According to post 402, the four men were all chaplains of different dominations and different backgrounds.

Despite their differences, all four men made the same choice that day in 1943, when the USAT Dorchester was struck by a torpedo. All four gave up their life jackets to save the lives of four others.

Each one of the men was honored by a candlelight service today and the reading of their biography.

“It is important so that the younger ones in our world and our country know what sacrifice is. Nobody knows how they are going to react in any given situation it is a spare of the moment event.” Bob Hoffman, Post 402 Commander.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of TAPS.

