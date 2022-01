PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

NFL Championship Sunday -

AFC: Cincinnati Bengals 27 Kansas City Chiefs 24

NFC: San Francisco 49ers 17 Los Angeles Rams 20

Super Bowl LVI is set -- Cincinnati will face off against Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on February 13th at 5:30 PM CST

JUCO Men’s Basketball -

Florida Coastal Prep 61 Chipola College 96

