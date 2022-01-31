Ascension Sacred Heart releases latest COVID numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The latest numbers for COVID-19 hospitalizations in local Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals are in. On January 31, 5 more people than last week are in the hospital with COVID-19 across the medical facilities Panama City, Miramar Beach and Port St. Joe locations. The total is now at 69 people.

The highest number of COVID patients admitted to Ascension’s three hospitals, collectively, was 154 patients on August 19. Hospital officials said more than 85% of people hospitalized with COVID at their facilities are not vaccinated.

