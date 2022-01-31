Former Jackson Co. Sheriff remembers murder of wife, father

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Fifteen years ago, then Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel’s life was changed forever. The former sheriff remembers it like it was yesterday.

“Any murder is senseless, but Mellie had not done anything wrong to anybody,” McDaniel said.

John’s wife Mellie had gotten home early that day, but called him because a car she didn’t recognize was following her down their driveway.

“So she said okay, I’m in the yard, they pulled right up behind me,” McDaniel remembered. “And the next thing I heard, she screamed into that phone.”

That scream would be the last time he heard of his wife.

“Needless to say, my heart exploded,” he said.

McDaniel called dispatch as he headed to his house. Deputy Mike Altman was sent as well. Once the deputy arrived, McDaniel only heard silence over the radio.

“I jumped out and started running around to the patio to see what was going on, and a man ran out at me shooting at me like this,” McDaniel said. “And it just so happened that the bullets went in the hood of my car right beside me. I was in such a hurry to get to her, I forgot to even get my pistol.”

By the time McDaniel got his gun, two officers had responded as backup, and a gun fight erupted. Just when the first perpetrator went down, another one came out with a gun, and he was killed as well. However, McDaniel still hadn’t found his wife.

“I said ‘where’s Mike, where’s Mellie?’ And I ran to her, picked her up, and one of my officers was there holding her, and she was dead,” he recalled. “At that time, Mike was also dead.”

McDaniel believed the two perpetrators were there to get back at him because of a case he had recently investigated.

“We had done an investigation on the murder of his wife, and the insurance company wouldn’t pay until we ruled him in or out, and we couldn’t rule him out as a suspect,” McDaniel said.

However, this isn’t the first time the former sheriff had experienced the murder of a loved one. In December 1980, McDaniel was just 15 days from being sworn in as the Sheriff of Jackson County, and he received a call about a shooting in Campbellton.

“I said ‘What’s the situation?’ He said ‘We got one down, and we don’t know what else is going on.’ About that time I kept walking and I looked and I saw my father’s shoes, he wore a special type shoe, I said ‘That’s my daddy.’”

Two well-known serial killers eventually admitted to the murder of John P. McDaniel Sr.

“We developed Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole as suspects, not only in my father’s case but five others in the panhandle, right here,” he said.

After all the tragedy McDaniel faced in his 28 years as sheriff, he decided to hang up his hat in 2008.

“I had seen all the shootings, cuttings, killings, bad stuff I ever wanted to see, so I decided the best thing for me to do is go home,” he said.

McDaniel still lives in the house he shared with his beloved wife Mellie in Marianna, putting the bad memories out of his mind, and focusing on the good.

McDaniel also had a biography written about him by a friend, and it is currently available on Amazon.

