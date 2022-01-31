Advertisement

Local Girl Scout builds food pantry for the homeless

Local girl scout builds a food pantry
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homelessness is something that has always concerned Girl Scout Ambassador, Caitlin Holmes.

“I’ve volunteered at a lot of homeless shelters and worked with the homeless community for a while, so I knew I wanted my big project to be targeted towards feeding the homeless,” said Caitlin Holmes.

She noticed the increase in homelessness after Hurricane Michael and wanted to act on the issue.

Now in 2022, Holmes has created a walk-up food pantry that is accessible on the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama City Marine Institute.

“It’s being used quite regularly,” Holmes said. “We have some people that will drop stuff off as well.”

She also hopes to take her idea to other areas of the community.

“My biggest goal right now is to find a sponsor or somebody that will support another cabinet on the beach,” Holmes added.

The public is encouraged to donate nonperishable goods, snacks, water, and toiletries.

