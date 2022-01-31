Lynn Haven Sports Complex construction underway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get ready to play ball because construction is now underway for the Lynn Haven Sports Complex.

The complex was torn to pieces more than three years ago during Hurricane Michael.

“Hurricane Michael destroyed much of what was out here. this was a 428 project using FEMA money so it took a while for us to go through the process with FEMA and the insurance to get all of this together,” Parks & Grounds Director Ty Farris said.

It may be tractors and dirt right now, but that won’t be the case in Spring 2023.

“It’ll be for soccer, football. North Bay Haven currently had a lacrosse team so who knows maybe they’ll end up practicing out here as well,” Farris said. “It will have two courts that will be strived for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. That seems to be the latest craze that everybody likes. And there are future plans for a skatepark here as well.”

Construction on the baseball and multipurpose fields began roughly a month ago.

Park officials said they have been thrown a few curveballs in the process.

“With our baseball fields right now, we’re looking at eight to ten weeks out on stormwater pipe, just infrastructure materials. and that’s hard for the course these days just with supply chain issues,” Farris said.

Even with a few strikeouts, Farris said it’s worth the wait.

“The youth are kind of all spread out right now at different locations playing different sports. I think that when we get the complex up and running, this is going to end up turning into a central hub for recreational sports,” Farris said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.