Many job opportunities available at 35th Annual Bay County Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Becky Samarippa, Communications Director of Careersource Gulf Coast, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the 35th Annual Bay County Job Fair.

The event will take place Saturday, February 5th at Gulf Coast State College. The doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with early entrance for veterans, military spouses, and transitioning service members.

If you’re in need of a ride, bus transportation to/from the event will be available compliments of Bay Town Trolley

This event will offer career opportunities and networking with more than 60 local employers. It is open to all individuals currently looking for employment.

To learn more about the 35th Annual Bay County Job Fair, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.