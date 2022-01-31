Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead this morning. Plenty of sunshine lies ahead in the forecast for NWFL today.

Reach for the jackets once again as we’re waking up with a seasonal chill. Temperatures are starting the day in the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. We’ll warm pleasantly throughout the day. So be sure that extra layer is something you can shed this afternoon. Highs today reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

We’ll keep a warmer set up for the majority of the week ahead. Southerly winds continue this afternoon drawing up a warmer and more moist air mass. Temperatures tonight only dip down into the 40s for most with some fog possible.

High pressure slides out to our east helping to foster a warmer stretch of weather in the days ahead. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees through the midweek.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running quiet through the early week with warm temperatures on the way.

