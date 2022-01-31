PCB Beach Safety holding lifeguard tryouts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach Safety is looking to hire more lifeguards ahead of the upcoming season.

This year the department will be covering more shorelines as they plan to add another guarded beach down on the east end.

One official says you do not have to have any sort of experience to come and try out.

”The first step would to be arrange a tryout. We’ve set tryout dates on February 5, February 19, and March 5. If you can’t make any of those dates, you can still reach out and we’ll schedule a time to do a tryout,” Wil Spivey, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director, said.

Anastasia Adams has worked as a PCB Beach Safety Lifeguard for the last three years. She says one water rescue significantly stands out more than the others.

”There are certain spots where the rips can be very strong. Some people can see it some people can’t. I know one time there was a rip that you could clearly see it. Kids were getting in it. I just remember hearing a guttural scream that came out of a child. Of course, we dove in and got her out, and that’s just a good feeling to be able to save a life,” Adams, said.

Adams encourages all who think they have what it takes, to give it a shot. She also encourages all swimmers to be safe and never try to perform a rescue unless they are capable.

Those who pass the tryouts will move on to open water life-saving in double red flags conditions and basic medical treatment.

You have to be 18 or older. If you cannot make the dates listed above, you can still apply online.

If you are interested, email Wil Spivey at wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov to line up a tryout or interview.

