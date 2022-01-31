Advertisement

Unemployment rate across Gulf Coast remains steady

The unemployment rate was 3.4% in December 2021 for the CareerSource Gulf Coast region.
The unemployment rate was 3.4% in December 2021 for the CareerSource Gulf Coast region.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unemployment rate was 3.4% in December 2021 for the CareerSource Gulf Coast region.

Officials said this is 0.1% higher than one year ago and 0.2% higher than the state’s unemployment rate of 3.2%.

The Gulf Coast region has seen more than 6,100 people join its labor force over the last year bringing the region’s total to more than 97,400.

Currently more than 3,250 residents are unemployed across Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties. Franklin County had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.3% followed by Bay County at 3.4% and Gulf County at 3.5%.

CareerSource Gulf Coast officials said industries gaining the most jobs over the last year in the region were professional and business services. That industry added 1,200 jobs over the last 12 months. Leisure and hospitality also saw 1,200 jobs added across the region in the last year,

Employment experts said manufacturing was the only industry in our area that lost jobs over the last year, while the information, education and health services industry remained unchanged.

The 35th Bay County Job Fair will be held on Saturday, February 5. More than 60 employers will be on hand looking to hire local talent. The job fair will be held at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East from 10AM-1PM.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New doors are opening in Mexico Beach, a development that Mayor Al Cathey said is needed.
Master-planned community coming to Mexico Beach
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
A lot of students have been missing out on school meals because of the pandemic, so the P-EBT...
P-EBT cards to help feed students impacted by the pandemic
Robert and Kathryn McRae were killed in their home in January 1989, and the case remains...
McRae murders still unsolved after 33 years
Signs announcing Señor Frog's restaurant is coming to Panama City Beach
Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach

Latest News

I spoke with Archie the dog's handler and author of his new picture book on his journey to...
Jughead Interview
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Ascension Sacred Heart officials said COVID hospitalizations remain high across Northwest...
Ascension Sacred Heart releases latest COVID numbers
Buy the Book