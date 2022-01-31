Unemployment rate across Gulf Coast remains steady

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unemployment rate was 3.4% in December 2021 for the CareerSource Gulf Coast region.

Officials said this is 0.1% higher than one year ago and 0.2% higher than the state’s unemployment rate of 3.2%.

The Gulf Coast region has seen more than 6,100 people join its labor force over the last year bringing the region’s total to more than 97,400.

Currently more than 3,250 residents are unemployed across Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties. Franklin County had the lowest unemployment rate of 3.3% followed by Bay County at 3.4% and Gulf County at 3.5%.

CareerSource Gulf Coast officials said industries gaining the most jobs over the last year in the region were professional and business services. That industry added 1,200 jobs over the last 12 months. Leisure and hospitality also saw 1,200 jobs added across the region in the last year,

Employment experts said manufacturing was the only industry in our area that lost jobs over the last year, while the information, education and health services industry remained unchanged.

The 35th Bay County Job Fair will be held on Saturday, February 5. More than 60 employers will be on hand looking to hire local talent. The job fair will be held at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East from 10AM-1PM.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.