Watch out for cold stunned sea turtles

If you are taking a stroll down the beach this week, you might find something adorable washed...
If you are taking a stroll down the beach this week, you might find something adorable washed to shore.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CROOKED ISLAND BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are taking a stroll down the beach this week, you might find something adorable washed to shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles that have washed to shore due to the cold temperatures over the weekend.

Turtles are cold-blooded and are affected by cold temperatures. Like iguanas, cold temperatures affect turtles by making them very weak and inactive causing them to not be able to swim.

If you do happen to come across a sea turtle, there is an important message the FWC would like you to know.

“The people that need to be working with them, they have had special training to work with them,” Beckie Johnson, Wildlife and Biological Technician for Tyndall Air Force Base Natural Resources, said, “so the best thing to do is call FWC and let them know that you found something out there and let them send out the trained people.”

If you happen to find any of these cute sea turtles washing to shore, please call the professionals at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.

