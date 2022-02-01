Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 31st

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Boy’s

5A-2 District Semifinals

Mosley 1 Arnold 7

Rickards 0 Choctaw 4

3A-2 Semifinal

Marianna 2 Maclay 3

2A-1 Final

Rocky Bayou 3 Port St. Joe 1

High School Soccer/Girl’s

4A-1 Semifinal

Bay 0 South Walton 8

2A-1 Final

Rocky Bayou 4 Port St. Joe 2

High School Basketball/Boy’s

Walton 51 Malone 54

Paxton 51 Freeport 43

Ponce De Leon 70 Holmes 59

Graceville 31 Bethlehem 46

Poplar Springs 66 Port St. Joe 35

