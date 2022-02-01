Area scores and highlights for Monday, January 31st
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High School Soccer/Boy’s
5A-2 District Semifinals
Mosley 1 Arnold 7
Rickards 0 Choctaw 4
3A-2 Semifinal
Marianna 2 Maclay 3
2A-1 Final
Rocky Bayou 3 Port St. Joe 1
High School Soccer/Girl’s
4A-1 Semifinal
Bay 0 South Walton 8
2A-1 Final
Rocky Bayou 4 Port St. Joe 2
High School Basketball/Boy’s
Walton 51 Malone 54
Paxton 51 Freeport 43
Ponce De Leon 70 Holmes 59
Graceville 31 Bethlehem 46
Poplar Springs 66 Port St. Joe 35
