Derelict vessel removal continues in Bay County.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 1.5 million pounds of marine debris has been removed from area waterways since Hurricane Michael. Last year alone, 18 derelict vessels were removed from the St. Andrew Bay.

This year, there are plans to remove 11 more vessels under a $110,000 grant from the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Continuing to remove the debris is bettering the waterways and the environment while also removing them as eyesores.

As the county works hard to continue this project officials want to prevent a magnet effect of people bringing boats to Bay County to dump.

“As we move forward, I know there are other areas that have similar problems with derelict vessels across the coastline,” Bill Dozier, a Bay County Commissioner, said. “We’re working and talking with them, seeing what their programs entail, we have a host of different angles we’re approaching it from.”

In Bay, Gulf, and Franklin Counties, there were 38 vessels impacted by Hurricane Michael. Now, only six remain that need to be removed.

