Downtown Panama City is getting a face lift

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Downtown Panama City holds more than 100 years’ worth of memories.

“I remember coming down here for shows at the theater and meeting all the artsy kids at the java. With those things no longer here it’s nice to see people still trying to create those communities,” Sierra Latham, owner of the Prominent Goat said.

Communities that are still being rebuilt three years after Hurricane Michael.

“This is a really exciting time for the city as we rebuild the city’s treasure. That being the Panama City Marina.,” Mark McQueen, City Manager, of Panama City, said.

Its been a lengthy process to rebuild things like the Panama City Marina. But now city officials are working towards making it operational once again.

“We have just completed the work that was necessary for the bulkheads. The bulkheads were severely damaged from the storm and that is what holds all of the land together,” McQueen said.

Officials say the next steps for the marina include designing the wet slips and the marina store.

But the Panama City Marina isn’t the only project being worked on by the water. A brand new hotel and waterfront restaurant are currently under construction.

“We expect the hotel will be open in early 2023,” David Demarest, Director of PR, The St. Joe Company, said. “The restaurant, we have been saying the fall of this year but things are progressing so nicely it might even open up before that. So fingers crossed we will have something to share with you sooner rather than later.”

Along with all of the new businesses coming to the marina area, a streetscape project is underway along Harrison Avenue.

That city manager hopes it will draw more people to venture around downtown.

“Between the wider sidewalks, the tree-lined Harrison Avenue, and of course the cobblestones we think it is going to give it a great feel for the historic downtown,” McQueen said.

This is something businesses owners along Harrison Avenue are looking forward to.

“It is really exciting seeing the city just as excited as we are as the community to invest in it and make it nice finally it deserves it,” Latham said.

Now all you have to do is plan a trip to visit downtown and see the transformation take place.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.