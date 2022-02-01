Fire officials say prescribed fires are nothing to fear

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Forest Service is spreading the word about the importance of prescribed fires as the wildfire season is just a few months away.

Prescribed fires are monitored under set restrictions, whereas traditional wildfires act on their own.

“Florida is built on prescribed fires,” said Forestry Operations Administrator for Bay and Walton County Michael Klassen. “Our forests are adapted to it and it’s something that needs to happen just for them in general for them to be happy.”

Klassen emphasized that these controlled fires also improve the environment.

“We do that to reduce hazardous fuels, we do that to increase wildlife population, we do that to decrease insects and diseases, and it’s good for forest health in general.”

Klassen said knowing about fires, in general, can reduce the risk of an unintended one.

“We want to get the word out because when things dry out... people have Star Pine around their house. That’s a really big factor in things catching on fire.”

Last week marked Prescribed Fire Awareness Week in the Sunshine State.

The last prescribed fire in Bay County took place at the beginning of January.

