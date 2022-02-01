Florida Highway Patrol raising awareness after “several” crashes on Phillip Griffits Senior Parkway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Phillip Griffits Senior Parkway was built to alleviate traffic woes around Pier Park and Back Beach Road, but since it opened last May, officials said there have been “several” car crashes at one particular intersection.

Broken tree’s, along with track marks, reminders of how the intersection of Philip Griffits Senior Parkway and Nautilus Street can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

“As a low-speed intersection with two stop signs, it should not be a dangerous intersection. So I think it’s just the lack of knowledge and lack of awareness is what’s creating kind of a dangerous situation,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said.

A dangerous situation that King said has caused four crashes in nine months.

“It’s enough to bring awareness to the roadway like you’re doing. I wouldn’t put it at the top of the list, but I would say yes we have had several crashes on the roadway and in the intersection that would make us aware and bring more safety to the area,” said King.

Because this is a fairly new road, King said people are unfamiliar with the intersection. Philip Griffits Senior Parkway also does not show up on most GPS’s yet.

“I think you come up on it really quick and then people don’t normally expect a 90 degree turn to the right or left. This one obviously surprises people and they overreact or they don’t have time to slow down and react and they go off into the trees,” said King.

A surprise that Panama City Beach officials said they’re hoping to eliminate. We’re told the city council requested to put more warnings at the intersection. So, the police department put a light up for added visibility and the public works department put up two light up stop signs earlier this month.

King said people should always pay attention and be aware of their surroundings.

“Look for the stop signs. Look for the rumble sticks. I think the upgrades should really help improve the safety in that intersection area,” said King.

We reached out to the Panama City Beach Police and Public Works Department for more on why they added these extra safety precautions, but we were declined an interview because the road is not inside city limits. However, city officials said they’re urging everyone to continue to exercise caution in this area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.