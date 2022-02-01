Advertisement

Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida Highway Patrol said four people died in a crash on state road 20 in Calhoun county Monday evening.

The accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol states that a pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old male from Panama City was traveling eastbound on State Road 20 when for some unknown reason it traveled across the centerline of the two-lane road.

The left side of the truck hit the left side of a sedan heading westbound then continued on to hit the front of the vehicle also heading westbound behind the sedan.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 63-year-old female from Marianna was killed in the incident as were the passengers of the vehicle an 80-old man and woman both from Marianna.

The driver of the pick-up also died.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle car were not injured

