Lane closures on DuPont Bridge expected for repairs and inspection

Transportation officials said they plan to repair the minimal damage to the bridge.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Intermittent lane closures on the DuPont Bridge are expected for a few days for repairs and inspection.

In a news release, the Florida Department of Transportation announced drivers will experience intermittent and alternating lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 2. FDOT said crews will be working to perform repairs and inspections.

This comes after a barge hit the bridge on Jan. 26, reportedly causing minimal damage. That incident shut down the bridge for several hours. Officials with FDOT said that when a barge came through under the bridge, it still had a pole standing up. The pole bumped into pillars lining the underside of the bridge, causing a little bit of spalling. But officials said the damage that it caused was only cosmetic, having no impact on the foundation or structure of the bridge.

