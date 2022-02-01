Advertisement

Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’

FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with his fellow Democrats at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin declared Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s vast social and environment bill is “dead,” using his strongest language to date to underscore that any revival of Democrats’ top domestic priorities would have to arise from fresh negotiations.

Manchin, D-W.Va., said in December that he couldn’t support the version of the legislation as written. That essentially doomed the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure that had already passed the House because his party must have Manchin’s vote in the 50-50 Senate.

“What Build Back Better bill?” Manchin said Tuesday, using the legislation’s name, when reporters asked about it. “There is no, I mean, I don’t know what you’re all talking about.” Asked if he’d had any talks about it, he added, “No, no, no no. It’s dead.”

As he has in the past, Manchin said he remains open to talks. On Monday, he told reporters there hadn’t been any formal negotiations yet.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident in Ripley County.
Four killed in crash on State Road 20 in Calhoun County
Car crash
Chipley woman dies in fatal crash in Washington County
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Former Jackson County Sheriff John McDaniel remembers the murders of his wife and father.
Former Jackson Co. Sheriff remembers murder of wife, father
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Medical examiner returns to stand at officers’ trial in Floyd death
Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Tuesday to take a look back at...
Time Travel Tuesday 2/1
A mother is urging for vaccinations after a boy apparently caught COVID-19 at a hospital.
Mom urges vaccinations after 3-year-old apparently caught COVID-19 in hospital
NewsChannel 7 was joined in the studio by Karen Radcliff, the President of the St. Andrews Bay...
Upcoming Quilts from the Heart show