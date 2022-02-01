Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to get warmer and more humid as we head through the week ahead. For tonight skies will remain mostly clear w/lows in the upper 30s inland and mid 40s at the coast. It will be sunny again Tuesday w/highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be SE at 10-15 mph. By Wednesday clouds and humidity will increase. Highs will reach into the 70s. By Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a small chance of rain. Our best chance of rain arrives Friday. Right now the weekend ahead remains uncertain weather wise. We think we will see cooler temperatures return w/a chance of rain on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

